Rentable bicycles available for Gundersen Health System employees, patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is making it easier to get exercise.
The provider is partnering with Drift Cycle to provide employees and patients a new option for exercising on the La Crosse campus.
The rentable bicycle rack is located near the yellow lot by the East and Founders Building.
To rent a bike, you need to download the Drift app and set up an account. Then all you have to do is scan a QR code or enter the number on the back of the bike.
"Our employees get 50% off a membership," Gundersen Health System Wellness Education Specialist Katie Jensen said. "So, what's normally like a dollar per 30 minutes, is a dollar for an hour for employees, which is awesome, and it's just a really good opportunity for the employees to get out and get active on their lunch break or after work or ride out with their coworkers."
Drift Cycle kicked off in La Crosse in April 2021 and had more than 2,000 riders in the first year.
There are 50 bikes available for rent around the city at ten sponsored stations.