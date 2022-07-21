Rep. Kind announces federal funds for commmunity projects

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Rep. Ron Kind's office announced on Thursday $16.5 million in appropriations for a number of community projects around the 3rd Congressional District.
According to his office, six of the appropriations bills passed the House on Wednesday with the remainder up for consideration soon.
The largest amount of funding, just under $5 million, goes to the City of Prairie du Chien for a new Public Safety Center for its police and fire departments and other emergency services. The new facility would replace inadequate, outdated buildings as well as combine all the services into one building.
Some of the other funding includes:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse - $1,500,000
- This funding would help the Boys and Girls Clubs of La Crosse with their project that focuses on creating opportunities for youth living in poverty and expanding their Terry Erickson club.
- City of Viroqua - $1,223,400
- Funding would help address three separate sewer issues in Viroqua, and support current and future commercial, industrial, and residential development.
- Family and Children’s Center of Wisconsin - $450,000
- Funding would support the Family and Children’s Center of Wisconsin’s project to address behavioral health programming and increase the capacity to serve children and families in underserved areas.
- Gundersen Tri-County Hospital - $1,000,000
- Funding would help Gundersen put solar panels on top of their Whitehall Hospital to support their overall goal to be emission free and reduce energy consumption.
- Village of Viola - $1,751,115
- Funding would help the community recover from devastating floods and develop sites that would not be impacted by future flood events.
“It’s great to see us move one step closer to delivering funding for these outstanding Community Projects,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “From supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders to expanding affordable housing for seniors and improving flood resiliency, these projects would make a huge impact on our communities here in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. I’ll keep advocating for them in Congress.”