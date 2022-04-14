Rep. Steve Doyle frustrated over lack of legislative solutions for Wisconsin's child care crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Concerning the growing child care crisis most Wisconsinites are experiencing, 94th Assembly District Representative Steve Doyle commented on the slow progress in finding solutions at the state level.
In a Zoom interview with News 19, Rep. Doyle cited a study that shows 54% of Wisconsin residents live in a child care "desert", meaning child care is unavailable in their location at any price.
For La Crosse, Doyle said that before the pandemic there were 400 at-home child care providers, but since COVID started there are only 75, contributing to the local scarcity.
If you're looking for solutions at the state level, Doyle says it's unlikely you'll find them before the next legislative session opens next year, because of the partisan climate and it's an election year.
"We have adjourned for the year and we have not offered a solution, Rep. Doyle explained. "And that is, I think, really doing a disservice to parents. And it's doing a disservice to employers. If parents can't find child care, they're not in the workforce. And so everybody's getting hurt by the fact that we're just ignoring that issue."
Adding to his frustration, Doyle said there were several proposals and bills calling for a bi-partisan child care study which would look into state-wide solutions, but those efforts didn't get approved during this year's session.
The stalemate across the aisle has hindered Governor Tony Evers' administration from making any progress too.
"There's not a whole lot the governor can do by executive order on this issue," Rep. Doyle said. "So yeah, realistically we are not gonna solve this issue or even start to solve this in 2022, and that's a shame."
Rep. Doyle added that he commends large employers like Kwik Trip and Gundersen Health System for working on providing child care within their organizations. But said smaller organizations and businesses would need to form a cooperative solution to match that kind of service for their employees.