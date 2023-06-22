 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rep. Van Orden pushes for day to connect with veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - Western Wisconsin's representative in Congress aims to establish National Warrior Call Day as part of a bipartisan effort to help veterans in mental health crises.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden joined 15 other congressmen in introducing the Warrior Call Day Resolution on Wednesday.

It would establish November 12, the day after Veterans' Day, as Warrior Call Day. All Americans would be encouraged to call active-duty or past service members who may be feeling isolated. Callers could then help veterans connect to mental health services.

"Just call them," said Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL. "You don't have to wait until November 12, you can call them today and tell them you're thinking about them."

The issue of mental health in the armed forces strikes close to home for the freshman representative. In a release from the Congressman's Office, Van Orden said he "lost over 20 friends to suicide."

The legislation must pass several legislative obstacles before becoming an officially recognized day. However, Van Orden is confident about it's trajectory in the House.

"It's so simple, it doesn't cost anything and it could help prevent veterans suicide. I don't know anyone that would vote against this. It just makes sense."

