Repair work on Jackson St. in La Crosse starts May 9

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Repairs to a portion of Jackson Street in La Crosse are set to start on Monday, May 9 and last through the week.
The westbound lane from 17th St. S. to East Ave. S. will close to traffic.
Work is scheduled to repair a street opening done by the Water Utility.
During the project, a detour is in effect at Losey Blvd. and State Rd. which takes traffic south on Losey Blvd. to Green Bay St.
The city said that drivers should expect delays and use caution when going through the work zone.
Barring weather delays, the work is scheduled for completion by Friday, May 13.