Rescue shelter and sanctuary going solar in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, just north between Sparta and Fort McCoy Tina's K-9 Rescue & Animal Sanctuary held a celebration fundraiser and open house.
The cause for celebration was the no-kill shelter being selected for a Solar For Good grant funded by the Couillard Solar Foundation.
The grant, which is administered by the RENEW WI, is designed to help offset the costs associated with solar panel installations for non-profit organizations.
Tine Herfel, who's been running her sanctuary for 24 years, is happy to receive the award.
"We are a 501(c)(3)," Herfel said. "We put in a grant for half of the solar panels that we need for the building for the animals. And today with the open house, we are raising money for the other half of the solar panels."
Working with Legacy Solar Wisconsin Cooperation, Herfel will get help navigating the solar panel industry to decide which contractor to use and the right solar system to install.
Elise Couillard, who's Treasurer for the Couillard Solar Foundation and works for Legacy Solar Co-op, said that non-profit organization like Tina's K-9 Rescue don't have the time or resources to dig into the solar industry.
"A big part of the reason why the foundation started is acknowledging the amazing work that all of the these non-profits do," Couillard said. "And how aligning themselves in this way, to be more self-sufficient and more independent, is exactly where they want to be. And they just need a little bit of help in realizing that."
Most businesses who transition to renewable energy can take advantage of state and federal incentive programs giving tax credits for solar installations.
Couillard realized that non-profits don't have that available as they don't pay taxes.
"The Couillard Solar Foundation really stepped in to say 'How do we provide more of an up front incentive right away for people?'," Couillard explained. "And knock down some of the up front costs."
Tina's open house had a gift basket raffle and bake sale during the open house event.
Operating as a non-profit she's used to asking for donations but she plans on having more fundraisers in the future to get enough funds to complete the solar installation.
Once installed, the energy cost savings will help cover the costs of operating the shelter and its many dogs, cats, goats, pigs, ponies and horses.
For adoption or donation information, click this Facebook LINK for Tina's K-9 Rescue & Animal Sanctuary.
