Residents may hear train horns due to South Avenue project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It may get noisy from time to time around a railroad crossing in La Crosse.

Director of Engineering and Public Works Matthew Gallager said that for as long as the next two months, BNSF rail traffic across South Avenue needs to use their horns at the crossing.

Because of the reconstruction of South Avenue, they've had to disconnect the automatic signaling for the crossing temporarily.

Gallager said the existing quiet zone from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is still in place. However, due to federal safety regulations, trains are required to use their horns.

He said residents, owners, and facilities in the area should be aware that horns may be heard, typically three times a week including overnight.