 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Residents may hear train horns due to South Avenue project

  • Updated
  • 0
Residents may hear train horns due to South Avenue project
Railroad Crossing-Gundersen 2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It may get noisy from time to time around a railroad crossing in La Crosse. 

Director of Engineering and Public Works Matthew Gallager said that for as long as the next two months, BNSF rail traffic across South Avenue needs to use their horns at the crossing. 

Railroad crossing-Gundersen 3.jpg

Because of the reconstruction of South Avenue, they've had to disconnect the automatic signaling for the crossing temporarily. 

Gallager said the existing quiet zone from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is still in place. However, due to federal safety regulations, trains are required to use their horns.

Railroad crossing-Gundersen.jpg

He said residents, owners, and facilities in the area should be aware that horns may be heard, typically three times a week including overnight. 