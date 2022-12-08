Returning to Nature: The Rise of Green Burials

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Death is a natural part of life and funeral directors receive all different types of questions about what's next when we pass away.
Recently, they've been hearing more and more requests for eco-friendly options like green burials.
A green or natural burial has minimal impact to the environment. Morticians do not use embalming fluids. There is no vault. Families can use a biodegradable coffin or burial shroud. Markers are very minimal and often times, a tree, plant, or natural materials.
“Oftentimes, the body is in a burial shroud," said Funeral Director Justin Panske. "We meet at the cemetery. The funeral home brings the body to the cemetery. There can be pallbearers, so there can be people that want to carry the body from our vehicle to the grave site.”
Over 60% of Americans would explore green funeral options according to a report from the National Funeral Directors Association.
The buzz around green burial options have come to Vernon County. The Viroqua Cemetery will add a green burial option this spring.
“It’s time," said Kelly Whited-Ford of the Driftless Green Burial Alliance. "It’s time to bring this option to our community.”
The Viroqua burial ground would be the second natural burial site in the Coulee Region. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration currently have a site up on St. Joseph Ridge, but that is only for the sisters. It is not open to the public.
The site’s creation is happening under the authority of the Viroqua Cemetery Association with the Driftless Green Burial Alliance helping provide research, resources, raising funds and educating the public.
The Driftless Green Burial Alliance is an initiative of Threshold Care Circle, a nonprofit organization that guides family through home funerals. They offer an end-of-life workbook called "My Final Wishes," which addresses your end of life and preparations that you would like to make before passing. They also provide free consultations to individuals and families.
They are hoping to raise $50,000 to cover start-up costs for the site.
“We have the perfect site here with drainage," said Viroqua Cemetery Association President Gail Frie. "We have a clay base subsoil, so we have the best filter in the world and that everything dies with the body. That really reassured me that it was a good way to go.”
Getting a green burial is not so easy. A majority of cemeteries in the area require a grave liner or vault which is why this new site is so groundbreaking.
You also have the option to be naturally buried on your own land, but you need to check with your municipality about rules and regulations. Each area differs on requirements.
Funeral Directors like Justin Panske of Vosseteig Funeral Home & Crematory are now offering green funeral and burial options for families seeking that closure.
"You can't be stuck in the past," said Panske. "We have to evolve with the consumer and meet them where they're at and offer things that may be a little nontraditional to some of the older funeral directors."
The option offers a cheaper alternative as well.
The National Funeral Directors Association lists the average funeral cost with viewing and burial at $7,848.
For cremation with viewing and burial, the median cost is $6,970.
A green burial can run anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000.
Around three million bodies are buried or cremated each year in the U.S.
Americans put 4.3 million gallons of embalming fluids, 20 million feet of wood, 1.6 million tons of reinforced concrete, 17,000 tons of copper & bronze, and 64,500 tons of steel into the ground each year.
Cremation also releases pollutants like vaporized mercury from dental fillings into the atmosphere. It’s estimated between 200 and 1,000 lbs. will be released each year.
With green burial, you can make your own coffin or burial shroud. Your family can play a bigger role in preparation.
“Green burial provides an option for bringing people back to the burial," said Whited-Ford.
The movement to return to an eco-friendlier option is even attracting funeral directors like Justin.
"To be able to know that when I pass away, I’ll not leave a big mark you know environmentally is appealing to me,” said Panske.
In order to preserve that natural environment, the Viroqua Cemetery Association needs to get all of the steps right now to best protect future generations.
"What we come up with now, the people in the next 100 or 200 or 300 years have to live with," said Viroqua Cemetery Association President Gail Frie. "We have to be very cautious with developing the rules and make sure we don’t make too many mistakes."
As the process continues, the cemetery hopes to open the site by the spring to help people pass on naturally as we once did over a century ago.
"I was in need in my own life and then, I saw a need in my family, and I saw a need in the community,” said Whited-Ford.
If you would like to have a green burial, you do not need to include it in your will.
Instead, Attorney Katelyn Doyle with Johns Flaherty & Collins, SC said you fill out and submit a form from the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services. Click here to learn more.
To learn more about the Driftless Green Burial Alliance, green burials, and consulting about next steps, click here.
More on green burials: Top 10 Real Answers to Questions Real People Ask About Green Burial - GREEN BURIAL COUNCIL