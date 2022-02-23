Reynolds speaks out on decision to purchase Maple Grove Motel to shelter homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse plans to buy the Maple Grove Motel to provide temporary housing for unsheltered people.
The La Crosse Common Council approved the plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to buy the southside motel. It will cost $1.2 million to buy the property with the closing date for the sale of March 31.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he doesn't expect everyone to be happy about the deal but said this provides a temporary solution to a major problem.
"This is not something that the city can take on alone. This needs to be a community effort," Mayor Reynolds said. "I'm going to be looking for community partners to help us."
As WXOW has reported, the city is already housing unsheltered community members at the Econolodge on the northside, but that contract expires on April 1.
"If we don't have a place for people to go, they are going to be everywhere within this community," Mayor Reynolds said "This would be at least a place where people can go and where they can stay."
The city tried purchasing the Chamber of Commerce building but that offer fell through.