Rieber, Wuensch win in Holmen school board race

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters who live in the Holmen School District went to the polls to decide a race that was stirred by some controversy on social media in the weeks leading up to election day.
A social media post that purported to show a flyer featuring two of the candidates-Josh Neumann and Chad Updike-along with racist claims-led to a police investigation with the La Crosse County District Attorney suggesting that criminal charges could result.
No physical flyers were ever found. The social media post was condemned by all four of the candidates and the Holmen School Board president.
In the race on Tuesday, incumbent Rebecca Rieber and Barbara Wuensch edged out Neumann and Updike for the two seats open on the board.