Rising egg prices not eggsactly what consumers need ahead of Easter weekend.

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Shoppers heading to the grocery store or wherever they buy eggs are noticing a sharp increase in the purchase price.
For one grocer in Tomah, Mark Molter, his Molter's Fresh Market has seen its eggs double in price just in the past few weeks.
"We had eggs on special I think three weeks ago and we were $1.49 for eggs," Molter said. "Today, we’re $3.49 on eggs so it’s a big jump right now.”
Agriculture Agent Bill Halfman, from the Monroe County Extension University of Wisconsin, said that contributing to the rise in price are the additional costs farmers are incurring when buying their feed or transporting their product.
“Transportation costs are definitely adding expenses to that," Halfman said. "A lot of times when folks see things for delivery, they’re seeing surcharges for delivery because of higher fuel cost.”
Another factor affecting the limited egg supply, farmers are dealing with the spread of Avian Influenza.
“We’re seeing some reduction in numbers of laying hens due to the Bird Flu," Halfman said. "That are also impacting the availability of eggs.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, supply chain issues have plagued many industries and the grocery industry is no different.
“Any little hiccup to the normal supply right now," Molter explained. "With avian flu decreasing the total number, and Easter comes and there’s a surge in demand for it and it’s a perfect storm to create some really expensive Easter eggs.”
Molter added that on top of everything else he thinks the rise in cost to feed chickens is due to the recent increase in international grain commodity prices that happened shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Besides the price of eggs, people looking for groceries are finding an all around increase in prices and it's being compounded by the rise of fuel costs and nationwide inflation.
“There’s only so much purchasing dollar," Molter said. "So if your essentials go up there’s nothing left over for the fluff or the extravagance. Where we were last year and where we are today are two totally different places.”