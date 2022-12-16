Riverfest Commodores ring bells for Salvation Army

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in La Crosse area is still underway.
Friday was a special day for Riverfest Commodore Foundation volunteer bell ringers.
The Commodore Foundation does a lot for the community and many of its members have special causes personal to them and share that passion with the group.
A fellow First Mate Linda Lyche was committed to fighting hunger in the community and supported the Salvation Army's many programs.
Unfortunately, Linda passed away recently after a long battle with ALS. Riverfest 2000 Commodore Art Fahey said it's a privilege for the Commodore Foundation to keep her legacy alive.
"She has been a big, big supporter of this and a little bit of honor for her as well," Fahey explained. "So, this is great for the Salvation Army, it's great for our memory of Linda and we're just hoping to raise a lot of money because there's an anonymous donor that's matching up to $10,000 today."
Art Fahey and his First Mate and wife Shelley were ringing bells at one of the Festival Foods locations that participated in Friday's Anonymous Donor Match Day.
With only eight days left of the Red Kettle campaign, Salvation Army is still looking for volunteer bell ringers.
Those interested can sign up at registertoring.com.
If you wish to donate online, head to this Salvation Army LINK.