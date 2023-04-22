Rivers levels continue to increase as rain chances decrease

The Mississippi River has continued to rise this week and it is far from over, as the next five to ten days see it increase to really high levels. What will help though, is our next five days are going to be pretty dry.
The current level the river is at is at a moderate stage. By Sunday night into Monday, we will see it increase to major levels and staying at that level through most of the week next week.
At this stage, it is important to note to stay away from the river as much as possible. The river is cold and moving quickly.
If you see any large puddle of water from flooding, make sure to not walk or drive through it, as there is no telling how deep it actually is.
What will slow down flooding will be our low rain chances the next few days. Tomorrow, chances are so small that it does not warrant a chance at all. However, it is still possible to see a flurry or two.
Our next chances of widespread and impactful rain is late next week with the next winter storm.
Early models show all or mostly rain. This is due to temperatures rising to the 50s and 60s. Hopefully by then, we will finally say goodbye to highs in the 40s.