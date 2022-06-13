Riverside Levee Project Completion Date Pushed Back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverside Levee remains a work in progress.
Work is currently delayed because of high water levels. The level needs to go back to under 7 feet before work can resume.
"It's all weather contingent, so if the river goes down and stays down, we will be in great shape. The next piece they have to do needs the river at a certain level because they have got to put the tie rods in that hold the front wall in, so that's the key piece right now, and that's the river level that's holding that up," said La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department Project Specialist Jim Flottmeyer.
Flottmeyer says work could resume as early as this week. The river level was just above 7 feet on Monday.
There isn't a set completion date, but Flottmeyer says that hopefully by late summer the project should be completed.