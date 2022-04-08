 Skip to main content
Riverside Park levee project is on schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Construction of the Riverside levee continues for the cruise ship landing project set for completion this summer.

Project Specialist Jim Flottmeyer said construction is currently on schedule.

The park is still open for those wishing to take a stroll or bike ride through it.

Flottmeyer said the city hopes to open the park back up to cars soon. 

"At some point, once they get the majority of the heavy lifting done over here and we can get the excavators moved out, we're hoping to open one lane so we can get cars all the way around." Flottmeyer said.

There is no specific date for opening up a lane. Flottmeyer said a lot depends on the weather and river levels for the speed of the construction process.

