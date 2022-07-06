Road closures in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - New road work started Wednesday in La Crosse.
The south-bound outside lane of Mormon Coulee Road near Walmart is closed.
Crews are completing utility repairs by the intersection of Marion Road.
They should finish on Monday, July 11.
The other project is on Veterans Memorial Drive, which goes through Riverside Park. It is closed because of heavy construction.
That project should be complete on Friday, July 8.
During the work, the city said that the La Crosse Queen excursion boat is still accessible.