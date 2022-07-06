 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road closures in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - New road work started Wednesday in La Crosse.

road closed sign (2).jpg

The south-bound outside lane of Mormon Coulee Road near Walmart is closed.

Crews are completing utility repairs by the intersection of Marion Road. 

They should finish on Monday, July 11.

The other project is on Veterans Memorial Drive, which goes through Riverside Park. It is closed because of heavy construction.

That project should be complete on Friday, July 8.

During the work, the city said that the La Crosse Queen excursion boat is still accessible.  

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you