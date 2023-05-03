 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees are...

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees are...

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2023 class of inductees. Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Kate Bush.

 Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2023 class of inductees.

In the performer category the group includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be the recipients of the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin have been selected to receive the Musical Excellence Award.

This year's Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient is Don Cornelius.

The inductes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are selected because the have "created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the organization.

The Musical Influence Award goes to "artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture" while the Musical Excellence Award is "given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music."

The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture."

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you