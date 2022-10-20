Rotary Lights to start setting up in La Crosse's Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - From its start in 1995, Rotary Lights has been a growing holiday spectacle and it's been filling Coulee Region food pantries ever since.
Heading into its 28th season, Rotary Lights continues to tie in community needs with its holiday event.
At the Rotary Lights Warehouse Thursday morning, Rotary Lights President Pat Stevens said in the event's beginning, food donations naturally became an entry fee into the display area.
"That first year, everything that we collected went to the Salvation Army and our count that year was about 13,000 items."
This year, Rotary lights anticipates it will bring in close to 400,000 food items for those in need, which Anne Paape of Great Rivers United Way said is a big deal.
"Visitors to Rotary Lights to date have donated more than 4,800,000 cans of food," Paape emphasized, "Four million, eight hundred thousand food items! It's amazing."
With that much food coming in, WAFER Food Pantry has even more reason to move to it's new location at George and Gillette streets.
The new food center is currently under construction. Rotary Lights is helping out with a new fundraiser selling 3,600 Rotary Lights Teddy Bears.
Thursday morning at the Rotary Lights Warehouse, Linda Bechly introduced "Paddy", a 2022 exclusive Build-A-Bear stuffed teddy bear which are for sale for $20 to help raise funds for WAFER's food center construction.
"These teddy bears are available at many area business and credit unions," Bechly explained. "There's at least 20 right now located throughout La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem."
A new change this year, the City of La Crosse Police Department is helping make the event's traffic flow easier and safer by re-routing vehicles coming from the north to enter from the south.
"The traffic will come in off of 2nd," Asst Chief Jason Melby said. "Down at Cameron [Park], and them the flow will come in, go through the park and then work its way back out to the south."
Maps will soon be posted on Rotary Lights and La Crosse Police Facebook pages.
Also, for the second year, Rotary Lights is having its All-Abilities Night which will tone down the sights and sounds of its displays to make a calm, non-flashing, low sensory experience.
Diane Block of the Autism Foundation said the special night will be Monday November 28 from 5-8 p.m. Santa plans to greet children and adults with fun activities, hot chocolate and s'mores.
Block said everyone in the All-abilities community can get involved in this event, too.
"This year we'd also like to have some community members there that also work with All-abilities," Block said. "To be able to promote their business and talk to the community about resources for students and adults."
La Crosse residents will soon see displays getting set up this weekend at Riverside Park, October 22 and 23.
Although there are some new things at the park, some things remain the same.
Rotary Lights 2022 opens the day after Thanksgiving, November 25 and runs through New Year's Eve.
The holiday display is open nightly from 5-10 p.m.
Rotary Lights suggests people plan ahead and to expect large crowds and long lines.
"We're getting inquiries from all over the place," Stevens said. "We expect our bus traffic to triple this year down in the park. From a hundred some miles away, people are coming in to see it at this point. So, it's going to be a very good year."
More information on the Rotary Lights can be found in the below websites: