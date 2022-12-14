Rotary Mobile Clinic helps St. Clare Health Mission hit the road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past 30 years, volunteers at St. Clare Health Mission have served over 18,000 people unable to afford quality health care.
That effort equates to 80,000 in-person visits to its clinic at 916 Ferry Street in La Crosse.
Since August, St Clare's Community Health Team has been able to take that clinic out on the road in a vehicle donated by a dozen Rotary clubs and a special grant.
According to Executive Director Jason Larsen, the non-profit's new Rotary Mobile Clinic gives its Street Medicine team a way to deliver health care where the patient lives.
"On Wednesday morning we go out and serve the homeless community," Larsen explained. "On Thursday evenings we go to rural areas like Arcadia, Tomah. And then on alternating Fridays we go out and do farm medicine to area farms."
Before the new mobile capability, serving patients was limited to visits at the clinic.
Now, underserved populations of unsheltered or uninsured have access to health care, which has been successful so far.
"So, it's primarily a migrant population that we serve rurally and on farm medicine," Larsen said. "And on one farm in particular, the first day we did 14 physicals for folks that a lot of them haven't been to a doctor in ten years. So, really just starting health care back up for them."
On this Wednesday morning, St Clare's Street Medicine team served 11 people sheltered at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army before moving on to the city's Cameron and Houska parks.
For those living on the streets who are just trying to survive day-by-day, Community Team Worker Mark Schimpf said homeless individuals have higher priorities than their health.
"Their health is very important obviously, but where are they going to eat, where they're going to sleep that night," Schimpf said. "They're focused on more like hour-to-hour decisions and bigger health care stuff sometimes just doesn't cross their radar."
Having a mobile clinic opens the door to folks who typically don't seek out care for themselves or have barriers to health care.
"We're able to go to the shelters and directly to the homeless encampments," Schimpf said. "Basically, wherever people are. We're able to bring doctors, residents, a nurse and a fully stocked clinic to them."
And each mobile visit can result in follow up assistance.
"It starts with that urgent need, Larsen said. "Then helping folks get on medications they need to be taking but haven't for a long time. So, really helping our homeless community bridge that gap back to traditional health care or St. Clare Health Mission clinic walls."
Larsen said the non-profit organization operates solely on monetary donations.
Adding that anyone wanting to help with donations or by volunteering can find information online at stclarehealthmission.org.