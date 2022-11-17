Rotary of La Crosse learns how to unite against hate

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers this Evening... A line of snow showers is tracking down the Mississippi River valley and into southwest Wisconsin, which will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow through at least midnight. A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow may accumulate on roadways before the snow ends, producing slick spots on untreated roadways. Poor visibilities are likely with the heavier showers. Please use caution when driving tonight! Allow extra braking distance and watch for slick spots.