Rotary of La Crosse learns how to unite against hate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Rotary of La Crosse featured some special guests at its member meeting Thursday.
Part of the club's leadership series, panelists from the We Are Many-United Against Hate movement were invited to share their message of how to curb the growing divisiveness in the U.S.
Members of We Are Many-United Against Hate are asking Americans to come together to address the problem of too much racial and political hate being demonstrated.
The panel included the movement's India-borne and proud Muslim founder Masood Akhtar along with a former neo-Nazi member who rose above extremist hate plus a local student from Holmen High School's Diverse Cultural Alliance, Jordan Toso.
All discussed thought-provoking ideas to inspire peace and racial equity.
Akhtar said recent events like the targeted racial shootings in upstate New York and the January 6 capital riot show that people are too polarized and aren't coming together to take a stand against it.
"Why all of a sudden, 9-11 happened," Akhtar said. "And all of the Republicans and Democrats came together. We have so many of those things, right? But what happened on January 6? Did we do the same thing? No."
Akhtar suggested that through education and by talking with one another people can work through disagreements and understand each other better at every level.
Jordan Toso said that building inclusiveness can happen in every community, everyone has a role in ending hate.
"You can influence them in so many ways, have little conversations," Toso suggested. "Call out their maybe misunderstood behavior. Educate them. You really have a tremendous power. On a small level that does ripple into big effects."
Members of We Are Many-United Against Hate has gained support at the White House and aligned with September's United We Stand Summit agenda.
At the summit, President Biden recognized Akhtar as one of 19 uniters to represent the U.S. internationally to help bridge global relationships towards peace.