Rough Roads: State Highway 82 falling apart

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - Tucked away on the border of Vernon and Crawford counties, alongside the Mississippi River, you’ll find De Soto.
It's a scenic, small community off the Great River Road.
These elements are what drew longtime Ag teacher Ron Von Glahn to the area.
"I grew up in a small town, and I wanted my kids to grow up in a small town, so yeah, it worked out,” said Von Glahn.
Where it didn't work out for Ron and others is on the main artery through town, State Highway 82.
“If you live in the area, one of the topics is always 82," said Von Glahn. "What do you think of, you know, how’s 82? It’s just rough."
News 19 took a ride with Ron to see the state of the road, starting up De Soto hill and heading toward Fargo.
"About four years ago, [my] back tire hit a pothole or chunk missing out of the side of the road, damaged the tire, and the next thing you know, I’m buying new tires,” said Von Glahn.
Paul Valenti is the project manager for upcoming construction on this stretch of Highway 82. The state will resurface nearly 15 miles of pavement next summer along with other safety improvements.
We asked Valenti what he would say to those who believe this project is long overdue. He tells us the cost and planning take time, especially with a project of this magnitude.
"We needed a larger amount of work to actually address the problems that are there and that took time to identify and arrange for enough money to be available to actually do the project,” said Valenti.
The $8-10 million project has been in the works since 2018 and is a massive, coordinated effort.
"We’re talking almost 50,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, a mile of guardrail, just to give an idea of how much work this is going to be in the field,” said Valenti.
The project will take all of next summer to complete with parts of the road closing to through traffic.
In the meantime, Ron will continue to take his own detours around Highway 82 until the roadwork is complete.
“it’s time," said Von Glahn. "Let's, as the governor said, fix the damn road!”