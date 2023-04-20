Rough Roads: State Highway 82 falling apart

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along
the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Forecasts call for minor flooding to be reached during the
day Friday with moderate flooding to be reached Friday night into
Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rough Roads: State Highway 82 falling apart

  • 0

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - Tucked away on the border of Vernon and Crawford counties, alongside the Mississippi River, you’ll find De Soto. 

It's a scenic, small community off the Great River Road

Highway 82 in De Soto

These elements are what drew longtime Ag teacher Ron Von Glahn to the area.

"I grew up in a small town, and I wanted my kids to grow up in a small town, so yeah, it worked out,” said Von Glahn. 

Highway 82 in De Soto Community

Where it didn't work out for Ron and others is on the main artery through town, State Highway 82.

“If you live in the area, one of the topics is always 82," said Von Glahn. "What do you think of, you know, how’s 82? It’s just rough." 

Ron Von Glahn and Mike Beiermeister driving on Highway 82

News 19 took a ride with Ron to see the state of the road, starting up De Soto hill and heading toward Fargo. 

WATCH: Rough Roads: La Crosse County Road M

WATCH: Rough Roads: Day Creek Rd. 

WATCH: Rough Roads: Riding the school bus around Melrose, Mindoro

WATCH: Rough Roads: Riding through Perrot State Park

"About four years ago, [my] back tire hit a pothole or chunk missing out of the side of the road, damaged the tire, and the next thing you know, I’m buying new tires,” said Von Glahn.

Broken Debris on Highway 82

Paul Valenti is the project manager for upcoming construction on this stretch of Highway 82. The state will resurface nearly 15 miles of pavement next summer along with other safety improvements. 

READ: HIGHWAY 82 PROJECT

We asked Valenti what he would say to those who believe this project is long overdue. He tells us the cost and planning take time, especially with a project of this magnitude. 

Broken Edges on Highway 82

"We needed a larger amount of work to actually address the problems that are there and that took time to identify and arrange for enough money to be available to actually do the project,” said Valenti. 

The $8-10 million project has been in the works since 2018 and is a massive, coordinated effort. 

Alligator Cracking on Highway 82

"We’re talking almost 50,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, a mile of guardrail, just to give an idea of how much work this is going to be in the field,” said Valenti.

The project will take all of next summer to complete with parts of the road closing to through traffic.

Truck Heading Up Highway 82

In the meantime, Ron will continue to take his own detours around Highway 82 until the roadwork is complete. 

“it’s time," said Von Glahn. "Let's, as the governor said, fix the damn road!”

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you