Rudy's getting ready to open for its 89th year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A sure sign that spring has arrived is Rudy's opening for the year.
This year, the biggest change for the restaurant is that it is opening with a new face at the helm. Justin Smith bought the La Crosse icon from longtime owner Gary Rudy.
Smith has been with the restaurant for 27 years starting when he was 14 and working his way up to manager and now owner.
"I'm excited for a new year, I'm excited to see a lot of the employees returning employees come back, all the new hires we have had...all the customers' you know. The customers you haven't seen for five months-ones who support us, help us-everybody in the community," said Smith.
Rudy's opens Friday morning, March 25 at 11:00 a.m.