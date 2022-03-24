 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rudy's getting ready to open for its 89th year

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A sure sign that spring has arrived is Rudy's opening for the year.

This year, the biggest change for the restaurant is that it is opening with a new face at the helm. Justin Smith bought the La Crosse icon from longtime owner Gary Rudy.

Rudy's getting ready to open for its 89th year

Smith has been with the restaurant for 27 years starting when he was 14 and working his way up to manager and now owner. 

"I'm excited for a new year, I'm excited to see a lot of the employees returning employees come back, all the new hires we have had...all the customers' you know. The customers you haven't seen for five months-ones who support us, help us-everybody in the community," said Smith.

Rudy's opens Friday morning, March 25 at 11:00 a.m.

