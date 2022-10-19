Salvation Army's Coats for Kids needs your donation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the weather turns cold, Salvation Army of La Crosse County is focusing on families with kids who may need a coat for the winter.
Partnering with many Kwik Trip locations in La Crosse County and throughout the Coulee Region, the Salvation Army's Coats for Kids program is back and underway.
The drive's goal is to gather as many gently used or new coats for kids ages zero to eighteen from now until November 11.
The pandemic made the last couple of years difficult to gather and distribute coats but the need for coats hasn't gone away, Community Relations Specialist Willow Pecha said. Plenty of donations are needed this year for children.
"It's important for people to donate coats for the winter because the need is there," Pecha said. "And this is a way to help families who can't afford coats and prep them for the winter to come."
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Salvation Army of La Crosse County, 223 8th Street S.
- Kwik Trip
- La Crosse
- Onalaska
- West Salem
- Stoddard
- La Crescent
A community distribution day is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Warehouse located at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse.
Families can register online for free coats through links on Salvation Army's website here: COATS FOR KIDS