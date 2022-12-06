Santa pays a special visit to a La Crosse care facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The residents of Bethany St. Joseph Care Facility received a special visit from a very jolly fellow.
Santa Claus took some time off, to stop by and say hello to the seniors of Bethany St. Joseph. He also brought them on a special wagon ride pulled by two black Clydesdale horses.
Santa said the reindeer had to stay back train for the big day so he had to bring the B-team instead.
The facility also had live music and heated plastic igloos for those who wanted a toasty place to relax.
The Grinch is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday, December 7.