Sawyer Brown headlining 2022 Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of country music's most successful bands is coming to Riverside Park this summer.
Riverfest organizers announced that Sawyer Brown is the headliner for this year's celebration set for June 30 to July 4.
They're playing on July 3.
Known for their hugely successful albums and songs including “Some Girls Do,” “The Race is On,” “Thank God for You,” and “Six Days on the Road.”
Besides Sawyer Brown, Riverfest also features music from County Line Drive at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
The Pat Watters Band is opening up for Sawyer Brown at 8 p.m.
Find more information on the Riverfest website.