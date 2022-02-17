School District of La Crosse ending mask requirement March 8

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Superintendent of the La Crosse School District said Thursday that masks will be optional in buildings starting next month.
In a message sent to parents from Dr. Aaron Engel, it said that the district considers a number of factors when setting COVID prevention strategies and because of improving conditions, the mask requirement ends on March 8.
Students riding on buses still need to mask up per federal mandate and for early return from quarantine.
Dr. Engel said the district may also reinstate masks if needed as he said they played a key role in keeping schools open during the omicron surge.
Below is the full text of Dr. Engel's message to parents in the district.
----------------------------------
Dear families,
Moving to Mask Optional
We continue to evaluate our COVID mitigation strategies to be responsive to the current conditions as well as projections for the near future. A variety of metrics indicate COVID case rates are getting better in our community and will likely continue to get better in the near future. Factors we consider when making decisions about COVID prevention strategies include community transmission, vaccination coverage, health system capacity, accessibility of testing, screening testing evidence, outbreaks and trends, and the social and behavioral factors of students that affect transmission.
A lot has changed since our school district adopted the Harvard Global Health Institute model for assessing the community risk from COVID. We now have vaccines, boosters, effective COVID treatments, and new understandings from research. We know now that individuals can protect themselves from COVID through the strategies and technologies that were developed over the last two years. With full vaccination and a well-fitted mask, individuals can limit their risk from the impact of COVID.
Given the improving conditions in our community and the demonstrated protections afforded by vaccination and individual masking, we will be ending our mask requirement two weeks from now on March 8.
We support any family that chooses to continue to mask. Masks will still be required on buses per federal mandate and for early return from quarantine. We also reserve the right to implement a mask mandate again in the future and to implement temporary masking for classrooms or schools if there are outbreaks. If conditions necessitate it, we will use masks to keep students learning in person and to avoid burdening families with child care challenges due to quarantines when case rates increase in schools.
We will continue to keep a wide range of prevention strategies in place including physical distancing where possible, providing free access to antigen and PCR testing, improved ventilation, promotion of hand washing and respiratory etiquette, requiring students to stay home and get tested when sick, contact tracing for high-risk contacts and quarantining for positive cases.
Thank you for your flexibility, patience, and understanding as we continue to adjust to the changing conditions in this pandemic.
COVID Case Rate Information
Covid case rates in our community and schools continue to decline. Our benchmark number this week is 43.4; last week it was at 74.1. Our cases in school this week were 24, last week it was 99. We have had a total of 1,510 cases this school year.
We appreciate your continued support,
Aaron J. J. Engel, Ph.D.
Superintendent
School District of La Crosse