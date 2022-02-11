School District of Onalaska is sharing Facilities Study with community

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - In November 2021, the School District of Onalaska received results of a facilities study conducted over the summer and after some analysis, Onalaska's School Board requested a task force be established to dig into those results.
District administration is looking for public input before that task force begins meeting in March.
Two community engagement sessions are scheduled to share details of the facilities study identifying key areas in the report made by a contracted architectural firm.
Superintendent Todd Antony said the presentations at those meetings will show Onalaska residents which buildings have the biggest issues.
"The study found that our elementary schools, by and large, were in pretty good shape," Superintendent Antony said. "But it really is the middle school and the high school and it is because of the age of those buildings and the last time that any major investment been made into them. So there are concerns with a lot of the infrastructure, the bones of those buildings."
A few shared issues between those two schools include outdated science, tech education and fine arts spaces plus some concerns about facility security and entrances.
Antony said the two meetings will also be an opportunity for the community to share ideas of what could alleviate those issues.
"We want to make sure that the public has had ample opportunity to understand what the needs are that have been identified," Antony explained. "And then talk about some possible paths forward and also gauge reaction to that. And gain any other ideas that the community might have that maybe we haven't considered yet."
Superintendent Antony says that while the April 25 school board meeting is the deadline for the task force to push forward recommendations, that meeting will only serve to set in motion how to consider moving forward with those recommendations.
The Community Engagement Sessions for residents will be at the Onalaska Middle School on Quincy street. The first meeting is Monday morning, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. and second is Wednesday evening February 16 at 6 p.m.