School District of West Salem starts first solar project

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of West Salem West Salem is going green.
The district recently began work on its first solar project at West Salem Middle School. 288 solar panels are being installed on the building's roof.
"Really, it's working with the kids on how solar energy works," said School District of West Salem Superintendent Ryan Rieber.
Rieber says this will be an educational learning opportunity for students not only at the middle school but throughout the district.
This system will generate around 145,000 kilowatt-hours per year, or about 20 average-sized households' worth of energy demands.
An anonymous donor made this project possible, as did grant money from the Midwest Renewable Energy Association's Solar on Schools program and Hammond Climate Solutions' Solar Moonshot program.
According to the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, Wisconsin public schools spend more than $175 million each year on energy, which is the largest expense outside of personnel.