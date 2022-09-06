School district referendum info sessions coming up this week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are two information sessions coming up this week with the School District of La Crosse to help voters learn more about the upcoming November referendum.
One of the sessions is in person at one of the district's schools while the other session is virtual.
The first session is in-person on Wednesday, September 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School at 1900 Denton St.
The virtual session is on Thursday, September 8 from 6-8 p.m. Click here for details and to join the virtual session.
During both sessions, voters have the opportunity to learn more on the specifics of the referendum as well as ask any questions they may have regarding the district proposal.
The November 8 referendum question asks voters to approve spending $194.7 million that would combine both high schools into one and reconfigure those current two high school facilities, Logan and Central, into middle schools.