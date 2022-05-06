Scouts celebrate 100 years in Centennial Weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gateway Area Council Scouts BSA is gathering scouts from years past and today for a three-day weekend celebration recognizing 100 years of scouting.
Beginning Friday evening with a Centennial Gala at the La Crosse Center, Eagle Scout alumni from across the U.S. are making the trip back to the Coulee Region to reconnect with each other.
One Viroqua Eagle Scout, retired NASA astronaut Mark Lee, will be presented the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award and will speak to his fellow scouts sharing his accomplishments and reflecting on his scouting years.
Scout Executive, Joe Carlson, says the event is a great way to give current scouts a historical perspective of what's possible in life with scouting experience.
"It's really a good way for us to get everybody excited about all the terrific things that scouting has accomplished in the last hundred years," Carlson explained. "A century of service, a century of training, a century of memories, but then also to get excited about doing great things for kids and communities and families in the next couple of generations as well."
The Centennial Gala will also feature Topper Hagerman, son of long-time Camp Decorah director Sam Hagerman, who will help recognize five families of longtime Scouting involvement with the inaugural 'Hagerman Legacy in Scouting' award.
Continuing the celebration, Camp Decorah is hosting a Centennial Camporee Saturday.
Open to anyone who is interested in Scouts, the Camporee is bringing together 500 scouts and members of the nine-county Gateway Area Council region of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota.
Starting at Noon on May 7, the day is planned to be filled with fun activities including GPS Navigation, mini submarines, shooting sports, gaga ball, balsa gliders and rocketry.
Representatives from local emergency services, River Valley Raptors, WisCorps Critter Mobile and other will be sharing displays and giving demonstrations.
The Camporee wraps up at 5:30 p.m. with a closing campfire show.
Some groups of scouts will stay afterwards and camp overnight into Sunday and do a little bit of Astronomy if weather permits.
For more information of the Centennial Celebration, check out the Gateway Are Council at www.gatewayscouting.org.