 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

SE Minnesota artists win MN DNR pheasant and turkey stamp contests

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Two artists from southeastern Minnesota were chosen as the winners of this year's pheasant and turkey stamp contests for the Minnesota DNR. 

Michael Sieve of Rushford won the pheasant stamp contest with a depiction of pheasants in flight. His was selected from thirteen submissions according to the DNR. 

Michael Sieve.jpg

St. Charles artist Micah Hanson won the turkey stamp contest with a painting of wild turkeys in the woods. Hanson's entry was one of five submissions eligible for the contest. 

According to the DNR, both the pheasant and turkey stamp can be purchased in combination with hunting licenses or as collectables. 

Micah Hanson.jpg

More information is available on the Minnesota DNR stamp page.

Tags

Recommended for you