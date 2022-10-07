SE Minnesota artists win MN DNR pheasant and turkey stamp contests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Two artists from southeastern Minnesota were chosen as the winners of this year's pheasant and turkey stamp contests for the Minnesota DNR.
Michael Sieve of Rushford won the pheasant stamp contest with a depiction of pheasants in flight. His was selected from thirteen submissions according to the DNR.
St. Charles artist Micah Hanson won the turkey stamp contest with a painting of wild turkeys in the woods. Hanson's entry was one of five submissions eligible for the contest.
According to the DNR, both the pheasant and turkey stamp can be purchased in combination with hunting licenses or as collectables.
More information is available on the Minnesota DNR stamp page.