Search expands to Fillmore County for missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search for a missing Winona woman is expanding to part of Fillmore County.
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been seen since early Friday morning.
Kingsbury, 26, is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair.
A search and rescue operation was set up early Sunday. Dozens of volunteers scoured the Winona area looking for Kingsbury.
On Monday, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office asked that people in the eastern part of the county to assist with the search.
In a Facebook post, it said they'd like landowners and residents to check their properties including any video cameras, game cameras, or doorbell cameras for a dark colored Chrysler Town and County van, any signs of disturbance, or any other suspicious activity.
The timeframe they're asking people to look for is between 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Anyone who may have video or other information is asked to contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option1).
You can also call Winona Police at 507-457-6492.
Police also said that anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).
Winona Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to follow up leads in Kingsbury's disappearance according to the Facebook post.