Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain over the weekend fell on a deep primed snowpack,
resulting in increased snowmelt and runoff. Rivers are expected to
crest in the next 1 to 2 days before slowly falling through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 06/01/1989.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Search expands to Fillmore County for missing Winona woman

  • 0
Kingsbury.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search for a missing Winona woman is expanding to part of Fillmore County. 

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been seen since early Friday morning.  

Kingsbury, 26, is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown  hair. 

A search and rescue operation was set up early Sunday. Dozens of volunteers scoured the Winona area looking for Kingsbury. 

On Monday, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office asked that people in the eastern part of the county to assist with the search.

In a Facebook post, it said they'd like landowners and residents to check their properties including any video cameras, game cameras, or doorbell cameras for a dark colored Chrysler Town and County van, any signs of disturbance, or any other suspicious activity. 

The timeframe they're asking people to look for is between 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. 

Anyone who may have video or other information is asked to contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option1). 

You can also call Winona Police at 507-457-6492.

Police also said that anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).

Winona Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to follow up leads in Kingsbury's disappearance according to the Facebook post. 

