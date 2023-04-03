Search expands to Fillmore County for van belonging to endangered missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search for a missing and endangered Winona woman is expanding to part of Fillmore County.
Authorities including the Winona Police, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others are trying to find any evidence-including video surveillance cameras-for the location of a van belonging to Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
The search for the 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van expanded to Fillmore County. Winona Police said that the investigation "led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury's was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day of March 31.
Today's news release from Winona Police and a Facebook post by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office asked landowners and residents to check their properties including any video cameras, game cameras, or doorbell cameras for the van, any signs of disturbance, or any other suspicious activity.
The timeframe they're asking people to look for is between 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been seen since early Friday morning at her Winona home. The release said she was supposed to show up for her work but never arrived. The release said that despite calls from family and friends, she hasn't responded. Police said she failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon nor did she make other arrangements for getting the children.
The release said that "All of this is extremely out of character for her."
Kingsbury, 26, is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair. Authorities don't have a clothing description for Kingsbury.
They also released a second picture of Kingsbury on Monday.
Anyone who may have video or other information is asked to contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option 1).
You can also call Winona Police at 507-457-6288.
Police also said that anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).