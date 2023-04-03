 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Search expands to Fillmore County for van belonging to endangered missing Winona woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Kingsbury.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search for a missing and endangered Winona woman is expanding to part of Fillmore County. 

Authorities including the Winona Police, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others are trying to find any evidence-including video surveillance cameras-for the location of a van belonging to Madeline Jane Kingsbury.

The search for the 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van expanded to Fillmore County. Winona Police said that the investigation "led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury's was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day of March 31.  

Today's news release from Winona Police and a Facebook post by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office asked landowners and residents to check their properties including any video cameras, game cameras, or doorbell cameras for the van, any signs of disturbance, or any other suspicious activity. 

The timeframe they're asking people to look for is between 8 a.m. on Friday, March 31 through 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. 

Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been seen since early Friday morning at her Winona home. The release said she was supposed to show up for her work but never arrived. The release said that despite calls from family and friends, she hasn't responded. Police said she failed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon nor did she make other arrangements for getting the children. 

The release said that "All of this is extremely out of character for her."

Kingsbury, 26, is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair. Authorities don't have a clothing description for Kingsbury.

They also released a second picture of Kingsbury on Monday. 

Madeline Kingsbury.jpg

On Monday, authorities released a second photo of Kingsbury.

Anyone who may have video or other information is asked to contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option 1). 

You can also call Winona Police at 507-457-6288.

Police also said that anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).

