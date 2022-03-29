Search underway in Hillsboro area for missing autistic Hillsboro teen

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - A search is underway for a 17-year-old autistic boy who is missing in the Hillsboro area.
According to a post by the City of Hillsboro and shared by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Sam was last seen in the 600 block of High Avenue in Hillsboro at approximately 1 p.m.
He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 68 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange, red, and white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The post said he likes to spend time in sheds and garages.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his location is asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or 911.