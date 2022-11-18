Second Harvest receives donation from Tomah Health Community Foundation

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tomah Health Community Foundation’s main goal is to support the health and wellness of Tomah area residents.
Through a donation presented to Second Harvest Food Bank on Friday, the foundation believes fighting hunger supports that goal.
Friday's donation of $3,000 showed the foundation's continued support for families in need.
The donation is critical to supporting Monroe County and 15 others in the region that Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin supports.
"Second Harvest Foodbank does a lot," Foodshare Outreach Specialist Brian Larson said. "But we couldn’t do what we do without the support of...whether it's volunteers or foundations like Tomah Health. It gets us out into the community and brings that education awareness to people.”
Vice President Brian Eirschele of the Tomah Health Community Foundation said their organization wishes it could donate more because the problem of food insecurity in the Tomah area isn’t getting any better.
"Especially during the pandemic, there was a lot of need for help, and it just really hasn’t changed," Eirschele explained. "And this time of year, it only gets worse. And with the change in the economy, it is more important that we find these opportunities to give back to people in need.”
Larson agreed that once winter comes, food insecurity increases as household finances get stretched thin.
"People start having maybe unexpected bills because of the heating or buying Christmas presents," Larson said. "So, where are they going to get money for food or where are they going to get money for that. So, there’s definitely a spike in need at this time of the year.”
All money donated to Second Harvest goes right back into local communities.
Funds either go towards providing food to local food pantries or by supplementing household grocery bills with Foodshare Wisconsin's Quest debit cards.
Larson added that from July 2021 to June 2022, 50 applicants in Monroe County received Foodshare Wisconsin benefits.
Second Harvest provides outreach to many people struggling to find good food apply for benefits or other needed resources.
To donate or find more information on applying for benefits, navigate to Second Harvest's website HERE.