Second person dies as a result of Rose St. house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a fire at a Rose St. residence late Friday night according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
On Monday afternoon, they released the names of the two brothers who were the victims.
They are identified as Lawrence Legacy, 67, and Steve Legacy, 66.
The department was called to a structure fire at 608 Rose St. at 11:52 p.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the two-story triplex when crews arrived on the scene three-and-a-half minutes after the call.
While some of the tenants were able to get out on their own, one person, identified as Lawrence Legacy, was rescued by firefighters from inside the home.
He was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries according to a fire department news release.
A short time later, firefighters discovered another person, Steve Legacy, who was deceased, inside the home.
Both the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police continue to investigate the case.