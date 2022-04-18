Self defense class teaching women increased confidence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three Rivers Martial Arts Academy is helping women who may face a dangerous encounter ways to defend themselves.
Pamela Mihm and Gale Bruessel, both fifth-degree black belts, work with Women Initiating Safe Environments (W.I.S.E.) and are the instructors of an eight-week course that teaches students how to both strike their attacker and form a proper mindset if and when they feel threatened.
This comes in the wake of attacks against women in La Crosse such as the one at the intersection of 13th and King Streets, which is still an open police investigation.
Mihm explains why this class is so important for the woman who takes it.
“So that she’s not empty handed in her toolbox of what to do if something bad happens," Mihm said. "We have everybody from somebody who has already been violated and has PTSD and fears that are actual and real to people who just don’t want to have those situations happen. They want to have some skills already in their tool belt.”
Car jackings, home defense and workplace safety are all situations taught to students. Bruessel says the time and effort are worth the increased sense of security.
“People have to graduate," Bruessel said. "Ladies have to graduate out of the class. Once they do that, they’re successful and very proud of themselves. It is a tough class, but it’s meant to be because it’s not just a flimsy thing. It’s really hard work and I think people will be proud of themselves when they get done.”
Three Rivers is also hosting an open house this weekend for students new and old. It will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
La Crosse Police continue to look for the suspects involved in the attack at 13th and King Streets on March 28. If you have any information, please call the La Crosse Police department at 608-782-7575 or Crimestoppers.