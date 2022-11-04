Senator Bernie Sanders visits La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Wisconsin remains a key focus in the national political conversation as voters in the Badger state will weigh in on races that could tilt control of both the house and senate.
That's why former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in La Crosse Friday evening.
A popular political figure with young voters, Sen. Sanders' tour of UW-System colleges on Friday focused on generating excitement for the election on campuses.
With a lot at stake, the Vermont Senator reiterated why supporters need to go to the polls on Tuesday.
"Who controls the senate is enormously important for the future of your lives in this country," Sen. Sanders said. "Let's do everything we can to make sure our friends know how important this election is. Let's get out and vote, let's stand up to the billionaire class, let's win this election. Let's elect Mandela Barnes to the senate!"
Barnes' opponent, Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson shared a statement in reaction to Sanders' visit saying in part Barnes "would be just another vote" for Sanders' socialist agenda which is the cause for inflation and public safety issues.
Johnson also made a visit this week to the Coulee Region, having toured the state with Florida Senator Rick Scott.