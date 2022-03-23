 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Senator Tammy Baldwin co-sponsors insulin price cap legislation

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that she is co-sponsoring legislation to cap insulin prices at $35 dollars a month.

insulin

Baldwin stated that the average price people pay for insulin now is roughly $6,000 out of pocket each year.

The bill has not yet been passed, but Sen. Baldwin believes that this legislation would help many struggling Americans financially.

"I remember talking to one mom who she was diabetic and she was saying 'I'm literally choosing between putting food on the table for my kids, and getting the medication that I need'." Senator Baldwin said.

She said she also sees this bill as a step forward to other legislation forcing pharmaceutical companies to make other life saving medications more affordable in the future. 

insulin jab

"We've seen many life saving medications double or triple in price in recent years," Senator Baldwin said. "Sometimes I think that pharmaceutical companies do it just because they can. There is no rationale behind it other than higher profits."

Sen. Baldwin believes that this legislation is something that both Democrats and Republicans can come together and agree upon helping make insulin more affordable to those who need it.

