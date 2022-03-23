Senator Tammy Baldwin co-sponsors insulin price cap legislation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that she is co-sponsoring legislation to cap insulin prices at $35 dollars a month.
Baldwin stated that the average price people pay for insulin now is roughly $6,000 out of pocket each year.
The bill has not yet been passed, but Sen. Baldwin believes that this legislation would help many struggling Americans financially.
"I remember talking to one mom who she was diabetic and she was saying 'I'm literally choosing between putting food on the table for my kids, and getting the medication that I need'." Senator Baldwin said.
She said she also sees this bill as a step forward to other legislation forcing pharmaceutical companies to make other life saving medications more affordable in the future.
"We've seen many life saving medications double or triple in price in recent years," Senator Baldwin said. "Sometimes I think that pharmaceutical companies do it just because they can. There is no rationale behind it other than higher profits."
Sen. Baldwin believes that this legislation is something that both Democrats and Republicans can come together and agree upon helping make insulin more affordable to those who need it.