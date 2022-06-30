 Skip to main content
Several departments fight barn fire in rural Brownsville

  • Updated
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Several fire departments were on the scene of a fire at a farm in rural Brownsville Thursday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called shortly after noon to the farm off of County Road 3 south of Brownsville.

Other departments were called in to assist and provide additional water to fight the barn which appeared to contain a large amount of hay. 

The fire also spread to an adjacent building.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. 

