Several departments fight barn fire in rural Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Several fire departments were on the scene of a fire at a farm in rural Brownsville Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called shortly after noon to the farm off of County Road 3 south of Brownsville.
Other departments were called in to assist and provide additional water to fight the barn which appeared to contain a large amount of hay.
The fire also spread to an adjacent building.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.