Shamrock shake season begins

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's official, the Shamrock Shake has arrived in the Coulee Region.
The annual minty flavored treat started making it's way to customers yesterday at the Courtesy Corporation's McDonalds in Onalaska.
The green shake has been around decades.
"It's an iconic treat that America has loved forever," said General Manager Lacie Mikkelson. "It started in 1970. In 1974 it helped fund the first Ronald McDonald house."
Fans of the Shamrock Shake are finding another option in green, the Shamrock McFlurry.
"So we have added our creamy soft serve with crushed oreo cookies and shamrock flavor," Mikkelson said. "It really is the first green of spring for us here in Wisconsin!"
As is the tradition, Shamrock Shakes are only available for a limited time, with the last day being March 16.