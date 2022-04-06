Sheriff John Spears law enforcement legacy lives on after retirement

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- After serving nearly forty years in law enforcement and twelve years as Sheriff, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears announced his plans to retire.
His last day is early next year when the next elected Sheriff officially takes over on January 2, 2023.
Even though Sheriff Spears will be retiring from the force, law enforcement will still remain a large part of his life.
Sheriff Spears' family legacy in wearing a badge in the Vernon County area dates back to the 1800s, when the land was originally named Bad Axe County and before Wisconsin was even a state.
Throughout his career, Sheriff Spears said he's humbled that he is able to keep that legacy alive by passing the torch to both of his sons Jessie and Cody Spears who are also in law enforcement.
"That generation thing that is continuing on so that is what I'm the most proud of," Sheriff Spears continued. "They have kept that going and they are proud of their service and I'm proud of them so it's gonna be nice to sit back and listen to their stories now and stay in touch with law enforcement through my sons."
Sheriff Spears also stated that he is grateful for the support Vernon County has given him throughout his three terms.
And that his most fond memories as sheriff did not involve enforcing the law, but helping the community.
"Those calls that have nothing to do with law enforcement that are always the most memorable. And of course those are the happy things, the good things such as maybe a missing child or missing elderly person that you are able to find safely and get them back to their family." Sheriff Spears said.
Sheriff Spears is now looking forward to traveling more and spending time with his friends and family.
He said he's excited to make the transition from a full time sheriff to a full time grandfather.