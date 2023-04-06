 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sheriff: Man dies in accidental shooting near Trempealeau

  • Updated
Police Lights Web

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A 22-year-old man is dead after what the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting Thursday morning. 

The sheriff's office said a call for emergency responders came just after 7 a.m. at N15811 Klein Lane in the Town of Trempealeau for a man who had been shot in the parking lot of the businesses there.  

Deputies and officers who were first on the scene began life-saving efforts before an ambulance and helicopter arrived. 

Despite their efforts, the sheriff's office said the man died at the scene. 

The initial investigation by the sheriff's office is that it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. There is no threat to the public. 

The name of the person hasn't been released pending notification of family.  

