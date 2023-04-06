Sheriff: Man dies in accidental shooting near Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A 22-year-old man is dead after what the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office said a call for emergency responders came just after 7 a.m. at N15811 Klein Lane in the Town of Trempealeau for a man who had been shot in the parking lot of the businesses there.
Deputies and officers who were first on the scene began life-saving efforts before an ambulance and helicopter arrived.
Despite their efforts, the sheriff's office said the man died at the scene.
The initial investigation by the sheriff's office is that it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. There is no threat to the public.
The name of the person hasn't been released pending notification of family.