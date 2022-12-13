SHERIFF: Missing La Farge woman's vehicle spotted in California

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that the vehicle belonging to a woman reported missing from the La Farge area was spotted in California.
The sheriff's office is continuing to look for Holly Lynn Clark, 31, of La Farge.
She was last seen Monday morning, December 5.
The sheriff's office and La Farge Police said that they believe she is driving a black 2008 Acura MDX. The license plate is 498WCS.
New information from the sheriff's office said that there is a confirmed sighting of the vehicle was spotted traveling west on Interstate 8 toward San Diego, California. A traffic camera captured an image of the vehicle on December 10 at approximately 8 a.m. Central time.
Clark is 5'4" and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair.
No foul play is suspected according to the sheriff's office, but it is believed that she may not be taking what they said were important prescribed medications.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts or may have had recent contact with her is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (608) 637-2123 or vcso@vernoncounty.org. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.
The sheriff's office and La Farge Police continue to actively investigate this case.