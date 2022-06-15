Sheriff's Office: No deaths or major injuries in Monroe County tornado

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Tomah area and moved into west cental Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.
It was described as "large and extremely dangerous" with debris seen "lofted" on radar.
The tornado was first spotted east of the Tomah area around 4 pm. It later was seen in the Mauston area just before 5 pm. Observers described the tornado as "rain wrapped" which made it difficult to see.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the tornado appeared to travel northeast from Highway 131 and County Highway A for about 15 miles before it left the county just north of Shennington.
Along the tornado's path, it appeared to have taken down multiple trees, powerlines, and barns.
They also said multiple semis were tipped over by the high winds which caused I-90 to close for more than three hours.
No deaths or major injuries were reported according to the sheriff's office.
They asked that people avoid the area as crews continue to clear roads made impassible by downed trees or power lines.
There is a report from law enforcement that the tornado did cause damage to the hospital and grounds in Mauston, which had multiple reports of damage around the city.
