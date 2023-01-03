Show Choir competition showing off area talent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual competition on Saturday features performances from more than a dozen show choirs from around the area.
The Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition begins at the Fine Arts Center at 8:40 a.m. on January 7.
According to the university, four middle school and ten high school choirs are taking part in the daylong event.
Schools participating include Central, Logan, West Salem, Sparta, Winona, and Onalaska. There are also choirs from Iowa and other parts of Minnesota.
Besides the group competition, there's also a solo competition on Saturday. Individual students are performing a solo piece then get feedback from a Viterbo University professor.
The winners of the solo competition perform at 5:45 p.m., followed by the finals of the high school group competition at 6 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Wristbands can be purchased in the atrium of the Fine Arts Center. Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, and $5 for children 12 and under.