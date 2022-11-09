Siegel edges Leinfelder in close race for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- John Siegel defeated his opponent Fritz Leinfelder in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff by just 175 votes on Tuesday.
In unofficial balloting, Siegel garnered 27,372 votes to Leinfelder's 27,197, or a 0.32 percent margin.
Siegel joined other local Democrats at Pettibone Resort for a midterm election watch party.
He said campaigning against a co-worker has been different.
"It is unique and obviously something that Fritz or I have ever experienced before," Siegel said. "Fritz and I see each other every day at work and I've said all along that we're friends, he's been my friend for 20 years."
Both Siegel and Leinfelder have roughly 30 years of experience and serve in the investigations department.
In a text message to News 19's Colton Emswiler late Tuesday night, Fritz said "I just wanted to let you know, at this point we are not conceding."
More than 54,000 votes were cast in the race. Wisconsin state election law allows for candidates to request a recount if the margin of victory is less than one percent.