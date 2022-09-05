SLIDE SHOW: Viking Mississippi makes first stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viking Mississippi made its first stop in La Crosse on Monday.
It is the first stop for the newest excursion boat on the river.
The 450-foot boat docked along the levy at Riverside Park around 7 a.m.
The Viking Mississippi can carry 386 passengers and a crew of 148.
Plenty of people came down to the park or cruised by in their own boats to get a look at the boat.
If you didn't get the chance to see the boat, enjoy this slide show of pictures taken during Monday's stop.
You'll get four other chances over the next month and a half to see the boat docked at the park. It is scheduled to be here on September 15, September 19, October 13, and October 17.
Below is video of when the Viking Mississippi first passed La Crosse as it headed upriver to pick up its first passengers.