Small kitchen fire brings Onalaska FD to St. Paul's Lutheran School

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire in the kitchen at Onalaska's St. Paul Lutheran School showed the value of practicing fire drills according to a the Onalaska Fire Department.
They were called to the school at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning for a fire alarm triggered by a stove fire, said Lt. Jeremy Southworth.
By the time crews arrived about four minutes later, the school was being evacuated. Doors were open with fans running to help clear the smoke from hallways, cafeteria, and kitchen area. School staff told the firefighters the fire was out.
After checking the kitchen area, members of the department brought in some additional fans to remove the smoke.
During this time, students and staff moved into the gym until the smoke was cleared.
Lt. Southworth said they used gas monitors to check the school before everyone returned to the classroom.
No injuries were reported.
The news release from the department said that "Schools are required to practice fire drills so they are prepared for this type of emergency. Today was a perfect example of why staying calm and exiting the school when the alrms sound is so important."