Snow and wintry mix chances tonight means slippery road conditions for tomorrow morning's commute

Sunday was another beautiful day with our continuation of warmer temps. Tonight we might be warm still, but snow is going to move into our area. Leaving those with an early commute Monday morning having some trouble.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties until 6 am tomorrow morning. Those under the Advisory can expect moderate to heavy snowfall as well as gusty winds.
By 9 pm tonight, most of the Coulee Region will start to have moderate to heavy snowfall. Those south of La crosse, will stay well above freezing, meaning that they will only have a wintry mix and/or rain.
This will continue until early morning Monday, where much of the system will be north or northeast of our area. The morning and early afternoon will then only have very small chances of a few flurries. Even by the evening, we could have a clear sunset.
Due to snow mostly being La Crosse and north, totals will only be seen in those areas and rise to 1" to 3". Those south of La Crosse will see zero to only trace amounts of snow, with rain being the dominate form of precipitation.
After this system moves through, we will get a couple days break of any weather, but by the middle of the week, another system will approach Western Wisconsin. This storm might be different than tonight's, as larger snow totals are possible.