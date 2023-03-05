 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow and wintry mix chances tonight means slippery road conditions for tomorrow morning's commute

  • Updated
  • 0

Early tomorrow morning is going to be slippery for some as rain and/or snow falls late tonight into tomorrow.

Sunday was another beautiful day with our continuation of warmer temps. Tonight we might be warm still, but snow is going to move into our area. Leaving those with an early commute Monday morning having some trouble.

Current Watches - All Types.png

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties until 6 am tomorrow morning. Those under the Advisory can expect moderate to heavy snowfall as well as gusty winds. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

By 9 pm tonight, most of the Coulee Region will start to have moderate to heavy snowfall. Those south of La crosse, will stay well above freezing, meaning that they will only have a wintry mix and/or rain. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYMONDAY.png

This will continue until early morning Monday, where much of the system will be north or northeast of our area. The morning and early afternoon will then only have very small chances of a few flurries. Even by the evening, we could have a clear sunset. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM.png

Due to snow mostly being La Crosse and north, totals will only be seen in those areas and rise to 1" to 3". Those south of La Crosse will see zero to only trace amounts of snow, with rain being the dominate form of precipitation. 

After this system moves through, we will get a couple days break of any weather, but by the middle of the week, another system will approach Western Wisconsin. This storm might be different than tonight's, as larger snow totals are possible. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you